Organization helps connect neighbors to one another that are in need of help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Neighborlink Fort Wayne is making it easier for you to be a good neighbor, and they are seeking help. Neighborlink Fort Wayne’s mission is to connect people who are looking to help with people who are asking for help.

The organization’s website has a page where those in need are able to post and ask for help. Volunteers with the organization select from the list of projects that they believe they can help with. Many projects include tangible property repairs, like fixing broken door knobs, or helping to repair roofs.

Volunteers are needed, specifically with outdoor projects such as mowing, landscaping and weeding.

Grace German, project manager for Neighborlink says, “volunteers can be anyone, we have high school kids volunteering up to people who are retired. All you really have to do is sign up to be a volunteer, and then we can connect you with projects that would be a good fit. All you really need is a heart for service and then if you have a special skill like if you have experience doing something we’d love to connect you with those projects but if you can hold a mower or a shovel in the winter, we can find a project for you.”

No equipment or experience is necessary to help out with Neighborlink Fort Wayne. For those seeking help, this organization has made a tremendous impact.

“No one likes to feel like they have to ask for help, especially going to strangers or people they don’t know. It’s just that connection of knowing that someone out there is looking to help. Someone out there is willing to help their neighbors. It’s usually just a huge feeling of relief,” German says.

Be a good neighbor week is July 19 through the 24. It is a week of many different projects in Fort Wayne where neighbors are looking to help other neighbors throughout the area.