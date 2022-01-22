Organization changing lives throughout the city set to host breakfast celebrating women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bring It, Push It, Own It is helping to transform the city by improving mental health through increasing resiliency, confidence and empathy.

The organization is preparing for the 4th annual International Women’s Day breakfast celebrating women and their accomplishments. It is also to inspire women and men to understand and highlight the value in empowering the next generation.

The breakfast is scheduled for March 5 at Ceruti’s Banquet & Event Center at 6325 Illinois Road. The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. and will feature mimosas, continental breakfast, a FIRE exclusive workshop, motivational speakers throughout Fort Wayne, and a silent auction. WANE 15’s Breann Boswell will be speaking at the event alongside Michelle Chambers and Damarcus Beasley.

For more information on the organization and to get your tickets to the breakfast visit the website.