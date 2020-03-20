Orangutan born at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANE) — A Georgia Zoo is mourning the loss of an orangutan who was born at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo 13 years ago.

Sumatran orangutan Dumadi, 13, was found dead at Zoo Atlanta on Thursday. Dumadi was born at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on October 22, 2006 and was orphaned an hour later after his mother died of a suspected blood clot, according to the Ledger-Inquirer. Dumadi was hand raised in Fort Wayne before being sent to Zoo Atlanta to be adopted by an adult female Sumatran orangutan with no biological children.

Photos courtesy Zoo Atlanta

“The unexpected loss of Dumadi is devastating for the Zoo Atlanta community and is a great loss for his critically endangered species,” Hayley Murphy, DVM, Deputy Director said in a press release. “We are doing all that we can to understand what happened.”

The animal-equivalent of an autopsy will be conducted by University of Georgia Zoo and Exotic Animal Pathology Service in the College of Veterinary Medicine to help the zoo learn more about what lead to Dumadi’s death. They expect the pathology to be in within the next several weeks.

Dumadi was the second of four adopted orangutans by adult female Sumatran orangutan Madu, 36. He is survived by Madu and adoptive siblings Remy, 9, and Keju, 4. Dumadi is predeceased by his eldest adoptive brother Bernas.

The zoo called his death “a difficult setback” for the endangered species.