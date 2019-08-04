‘Optical Art’ to be shown at Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Charles Shepard, President & CEO of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, joined First News Sunday to preview an upcoming exhibit of “Optical Art,” which will debut later this month.

“Full Spectrum: Paintings, Drawings and Prints of Julian Stanczak; Wood and Stone Sculptures of Barbara Stanczak” will be featured at the museum from August 17 through November 24, 2019.

Julian Stanczak is considered a pioneer of Optical Art, which combines feats of geometric abstraction with amazing color performance.

His wife Barbara Stanczak works in stone and wood to honor the wonders of the Earth.

Learn more at www.fwmoa.org





