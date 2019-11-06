OPEX celebrates grand opening of fitness center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new fitness center opened its doors in west Fort Wayne.

OPEX Fort Wayne, located at 5825 Covington Road, provides personal training as well as “individual programming and nourishment.”

The facility is designed to also provide smoothies, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massages, meditation, and accountability sessions with professional coaches.

OPEX Fort Wayne added a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI)-certified physical therapist who specializes in working with golfers.