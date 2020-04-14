Opening of Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo up in the air due to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The opening of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has never been delayed up until this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic zoo officials can’t say for sure when opening day will be. They’ve been in close contact with local health officials and the zoo will open as soon as it is told it is safe to do so.

“Whenever it happens, Opening Day 2020 will be a great day” says Executive Director, Jim Anderson. “We love welcoming children and their families to connect with our animals and enjoy a world of adventure inside our gates, and this year’s opening day will be a special one.”

Since the pandemic unfolded, zoo keepers, veterinarians, and support staff have been working to ensure the zoo animals are still receiving the same level of care they ordinarily would.

The zoo’s education staff has also continued to provide a variety of resources for area teachers and parents with lesson plans, educational videos and nature activities.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo does not receive tax support for daily operations, and it relies on guests, but especially zoo members. Memberships can be renewed or purchased online at kidszoo.org.

“We want you to know that your membership matters. Our gates may be closed, but by purchasing or renewing a zoo membership you are providing us with dollars needed to maintain our operations,” says Director of Development, Amy Lazoff.

Once Opening Day 2020 is identified, members will be credited extra weeks to make up for the days the zoo was not open.

The zoo will provide updates regarding opening day information on its website and Facebook pages.