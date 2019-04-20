Opening day at Historic Southside Farmer's Market

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fresh apples and tomatoes on display the at the McCormick Place Farmers Market in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Historic Southside Farmers Market opens Saturday, April 20th for the 2019 season on and is open every Saturday until the Saturday before Christmas.

It's located at 3300 Warsaw Street Fort Wayne, IN 46806. The market will run from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The market is housed inside the 1926 market barns at 3300 Warsaw Street in central Fort Wayne, the market is about 2 miles south of the courthouse downtown.

The market is an ideal start to your Saturday: friendly and relaxing shopping, varied, local, and affordable fare, the market features local & exotic fruits & vegetables, baked goods, local meat & eggs, crafts & this-and-that booths. Wood-fired stoves offer cozy warmth inside the historic wooden barns. Pull up a stool and visit awhile!

There is plenty of free street and gravel lot parking is available nearby, along with bike rack parking located in front of market main entrance on Warsaw Street, public restrooms are located in the market shed to the south and bustling, friendly booths are inside the barns.

Booths can be rented for a single Saturday ($25) or the entire season ($150-$175).

