Open Streets to offer fun in Fort Wayne streets

Fort Wayne officials and several Calhoun Street businesses want you to play in the street this summer.

The third annual Open Streets event will be held Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family friendly fun will close 22 blocks of Calhoun Street for the free block party.

There will be 100 free activities including live music, golf, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, giant-sized board games, Pokémon Go, dancing, baseball, basketball, bubble machines, and more.

Officials said the event is a great way to encourage people to get moving and get fit.

“Open Streets is becoming a popular summer tradition in Fort Wayne that offers residents, neighborhoods and visitors unique opportunities to enjoy our community,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “As a point of destination city, we’re committed to providing quality of life amenities that make our City attractive and a place where people and businesses want to be. Events like Open Streets highlight how Fort Wayne is experiencing positive momentum and excitement like never before.”

Residents of all ages are encouraged to decorate and join in the fun for the Open Streets Bike Parade. Multiple awards will be presented to children, adults, businesses and organizations for best theme, use of color, originality, and design. Attendees may visit openstreetsfw.org for decorating ideas and some of our partners will help with decorating on the day of the event.