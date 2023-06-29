FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 20 blocks of Calhoun Street are shutting down for one afternoon in August with the return of Open Streets Fort Wayne.

The event will return for the 6th year Sunday, August 20 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. A section of Calhoun Street will be shut down so participants have a safe space to bike, walk, and play in the street.

“We are so excited to bring Open Streets back for its 6th year and can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on,” said Neil Miller, the primary organizer of Open Streets. “With over 20 blocks of Calhoun Street to explore, and things to experience every step of the way, there is truly something for everyone at Open Streets. This event shines as a celebration of our community and the infrastructure that connects us, so grab your wheels or walking shoes and join us on August 20th.”

This year’s theme is “Beat of the Street,” with a focus on musical performers and a live soundtrack for the event. Many of past year’s activities will be returning including the bubble machine, BMX show, blender bike, and more.