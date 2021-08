FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Open Streets Fort Wayne is set to return for the fourth time on Sunday, August 29th.

The event is free and goes on from noon until 4 p.m.

“Open Streets is for all ages with over 100 hands-on games and activities, live music, dining at local restaurants while sitting at tables in the street, visiting businesses in a unique way and socializing with old and new friends,” explains the city of Fort Wayne.

