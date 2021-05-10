Open Streets Fort Wayne returns for 2021 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division announced Monday that Open Streets Fort Wayne will return in 2021. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.’

Open Streets Fort Wayne will take place along the South Calhoun Street corridor from Superior to Pontiac streets and with connections to The Landing, Promenade Park and many neighborhoods along the way. The event will take place from noon – 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.

“The free, community, people-powered event provides participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor,” the City of Fort Wayne said. “At Open Streets Fort Wayne there is something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and much more planned.”

The city said more details will be announced in the coming weeks. Open Streets Fort Wayne will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures.