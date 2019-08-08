Open house held for Purdue Fort Wayne’s new School of Business building

Rendering of the new Richard T. Doermer School of Business.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne held an open house for the new Richard T. Doermer School of Business building on Thursday morning.

Guests were given tours of the building, which is expected to be occupied by the Doermer School of Business and several administrative offices in summer of 2020. It is located at 3000 East Coliseum Boulevard.

The university also took the opportunity to recognize several donors who contributed in the recent purchase of the Park 3000 building.

The Doermer Family Foundation, the Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation, and two anonymous donors donated a combined $2.8 million to help the school purchase the facility.

The building is named after Richard T. Doermer, a long-time Fort Wayne business leader, community supporter, and philanthropist. He passed away in 2010 after a long career in the banking industry. On August 2, Purdue University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved to name the facility after Doermer.

During Thursday’s event, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer helped unveil renderings of how the new name will appear on the building’s facade.

“We are delighted to acknowledge the repeated support of our university by the Doermer Family Foundation,” said Chancellor Elsenbaumer. “This new facility, indeed a new South Campus, represents significant growth and expansion for the university, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing a first-rate education for our students.”