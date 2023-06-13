FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week, Fort Wayne can indulge in four days full of Greek food and live entertainment.

Greek Fest is returning to Headwaters Park from June 22 – 25 with fun for the whole family.

Organizers listed authentic Greek foods including baklava, gyros, chicken and pork kabobs, pastistio, spanakopita, flaming Greek cheese, spicy feta dip, roasted lamb shanks, and more.

Live music starts at noon each day, organizers said, and the celebration lasts until 11 p.m. each night. The festival also includes Greek dancing, with demonstrations at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Omega Dancers are set to perform at the festival at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and organizers said attendees under 16 years old get in for free each day. Admission is free for everyone all day Sunday from 11 a.m. to the end of the festival at 5 p.m.

Kids under 12 years old can get a free hot dog when accompanied by an adult, organizers said.

All proceeds go to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, the festival’s sponsor. Anyone who wants to get a taste, but can’t make it to the festival, can have food delivered by Waiter-on-the-Way.