FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Oolong the Red Panda has the spotlight today at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo has dedicated the third Saturday in September to celebrating International Red Panda Day, learning and raising awareness for the animals.

A quick fact listed on the zoo’s website says, “In Nepal, the word ‘panda’ came from the word ‘ponya,’ which means ‘bamboo eater.'”

To learn more about red pandas, visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo website.