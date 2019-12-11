Only 32% of Salvation Army’s Red Kettle goal met

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringing outside of stores is heavily associated with the holiday season. However, it’s not quite as jolly this year for the Salvation Army.

“We’re only at about 32% of our goal, with only about 13 days left to ring. So, we’re kind of behind the 8 ball. We really need the public to come out and help out,” says Major Geffory Crowell with the Fort Wayne Salvation Army.

Major Crowell says the shorter calendar time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has added to the local Salvation Army being behind its $240,000 goal.

“We’re just pleading with the public to understand that every dollar raised stays in this community, it stays in Fort Wayne. We’re kind of the last resort for people to not fall through the cracks.”

Along with donations, Major Crowell says they’re in need of volunteers at the red kettles. Click here to sign up.

“A lot of people don’t understand when we cannot fill our spots with volunteers, we pay people. And so this year, we don’t even have enough paid people. So, there’s spots going un-rung or unanswered. And so, that’s really part of the issue.”

Another issue the Red Kettle Drive faces is people not carrying cash anymore. Nationwide the Salvation Army introduced the ability to use Google and Apple Pay through a QR code to help with donations.

“We’re really excited by it. We don’t know exactly how it’s going to pan out yet. But we’re excited about it, we think, yes, it’s the thing of the future.”

Major Crowell says they’ll only find out how much was donated through Google and Apple Pay once the drive is over. Only select Walmart and Kroger locations have the QR code in our area.

Click here to learn how to use the QR code.