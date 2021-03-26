Online radio station to hold grand opening in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — An online radio station is making a home in Wabash.

“I’m excited,” Unique Beatz owner Joshua Parker said. “The only thing that’s holding me back once the pandemic releases, it’s going to be none stop.”

Unique Beatz is an online radio station streaming independent and local artists. Independent artists are musicians who don’t have a record label and are just starting their music careers.

Music in general has always been a passion for Parker. The station started in Parker’s apartment in 2019. Since then the station has grown, gaining more listeners, and draws artists from across the nation.

“Our main two genes are county and alternative to heavy metal,” Parker said. “So it’s a big wide spectrum. But we do play everything from hip hop to jazz. We just want to help those indy artists that are just getting started so we can help build their careers so they can go mainstream.”

Recently Parker has rented and renovated a new home for the station at 154 West Harrison Avenue in Wabash. When patrons and artists walk inside they will artwork and albums from local artists. Further back is the studio with a place for musicians to perform and a conversation area for artists to be interviewed. Everything from the walls, to the mic stands, have the station’s colors of green and black.

View from the stage looking at the studio

View of the stage

“This is our version of a music studio,” Parker said. “We want it to be inviting and also functioning.”

Independent artist looking to be a guest on the station and play live in-studio can contact Parker to set up a time. Not only can artists come on the show for free, anyone with a smartphone and internet access can listen for free online.

Those looking to get into music, shop local artwork, or have a handmade guitar made by Parker, can stop by while the station is open. The station also carries equipment and for free will help artists record.

Saturday, March 27 is the station’s grand opening. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Parker will be live streaming from the station. Then at 3 p.m. the station will hold an open house with live music and have local food vendors.

For more on Unique Beatz LLC click here.