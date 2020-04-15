One year after stop-work order issued, Jefferson building remains the same

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One year after a stop-work order was issued for a mysterious building along West Jefferson Boulevard, the property has been cleared. The building remains the same.

Work began at 6626 W. Jefferson Boulevard, between Lutheran Hospital and Covington Road, in 2018. What originally was permitted to be an expansion to a residence, including a garage and porches, eventually evolved into a strip mall-type building.

More than a year later, the so-called Quintana Plaza structure sits nearly the same as it did a year ago, when a complaint was issued to the Allen County Building Department.

According to Allen County Building Commissioner John Caywood, no building permits have been issued that would allow work to continue. Workers have been moving dirt as well as clearing trees and plants from the property, which is allowed to happen without permits.

Earlier this year, James Federoff, the attorney representing the building’s owner, Martin Quintana, said the group was waiting for final approval of the Secondary Development Plan from the fire department before obtaining a new permit and resuming construction.

According to Jim Murua of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, code enforcement inspectors have not revisited the building since the stop-work order was issued.

Caywood told WANE 15 that he has been in touch with a design professional and contractors working on the project this week about what permits will be needed. He added that the building department has been monitoring the site for activity and making sure the building remains untouched until work is approved.

An updated plan presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission showed a final product offering several spaces for retail businesses. No tenant announcements have been made.