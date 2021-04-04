One woman dead, three injured after early morning hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead and three people injured after a crash early Sunday morning. The suspects in the crash ran from the scene.

The crash between a truck and car happened just before 1:30 a.m. The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the intersection of Lafayette and Clinton Street on reports of a crash with injuries.

Initial reports from the Fort Wayne Police Department state that the truck was heading north on Lafayette Street and the car was turning East onto McKinnie from Clinton when the crash happened. The truck struck a pole pinning one of the occupants. Once medics arrived a woman was pronounced dead on scene. Two males and an additional female from the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses of the crash told police they saw two people leave the car and run from the crash.

Investigators were called to the scene to work to determine the cause of the crash. Northbound lanes of Lafayette at McKinnie were closed to all traffic throughout the investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later date. WANE 15 will continue following this story.