One-third of Allen County students behind on shots; immunization event set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly 1/3 of Allen County students are behind on their required school immunizations, according to an Indiana Department of Health report.

Health officials want them to get “back on track.”

MDwise, Super Shot and the state health department are hosting a Back on Track children immunization event Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, 32.8% of Allen County K-12 students have not gotten all required shots. Statewide, 26.4% of K-12 students have not.

Officials believe many students are behind due to the pandemic, when doctor’s appointments were canceled, including shots for kids. The CDC said the rate that children get their required shots has decreased significantly from pre-pandemic rates between March and September 2020.

They must now get “back on track,” though.

“It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV,” said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. “We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy.”

DETAILS:

MDwise encourages parents and caregivers to sign up in advance at MDwise.org/backontrack or by calling (260) 424-SHOT, but you can still show up without signing up ahead of time. Children younger than 18 years old must or have an adult with valid identification, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport. Insurance is not required for children to get their shots, but if they are covered by health insurance, then that information must be given.

The event will include free lunch while supplies last, games, prize giveaways and music.

WHAT: Back on Track kids shots event

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 29

WHERE: Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Rd., Fort Wayne (Bus Route 2)

WHO: MDwise, Super Shot, IDOH and multiple community partners

REGISTER: MDwise.org/backontrack or call 260-424-SHOT