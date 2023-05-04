FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new coffee shop is on its way that’s the first of its kind for one area of southwest Fort Wayne.

Jordanne Kilbourne, owner of The Hive Coffee House, said she has four boys and felt inspired to create a space in her neighborhood where she could bring her family and friends.

Renovations are underway for a property nestled near the corner of US 24 and Homestead Road.

“Our original vision was to really create this community hangout space,” Kilbourne said. A patio, yard games, fireplace and a kid-friendly area are all planned for the coffee house, which Kilbourne said she plans to open by the end of August.

“There really isn’t anything that close to us around here, so I feel like that’s going to be a really big part of the community,” Kilbourne said.

Kilbourne said she doesn’t drink coffee herself, reassuring customers the shop has a lot more to offer, like tea, smoothies, protein shakes and energy drinks.

A variety of options are on the menu to eat, including breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries, protein boxes, cake pops and gluten-free options.

“We’re just really wanting to have that location that’s a one-size-fits-all and somewhere in the neighborhood where everyone feels comfortable and everyone feels welcomed,” Kilbourne said.