FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is seriously hurt following a crash just northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

Dispatchers received a report of a party pinned in the 1500 block of Lake Ave. around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, near Lakeside Park.

The initial investigation suggests the male driver hit a tree, and alcohol and speed are thought to be a factor.

Traffic was not affected.

The investigation is ongoing.