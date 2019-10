FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was seriously hurt after a car hit a pedestrian Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers confirmed a crash occurred at the intersection of West Paulding Road and Fairfield Ave. near a Shell gas station around 7:20 p.m.

One person was listed in serious condition.

Dispatchers could not immediately confirm if the intersection was closed. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.