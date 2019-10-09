One seriously hurt after crash between motorcycle and car

An orange motorcycle is seen next to a red Chevrolet HHR.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person is in serious condition after a motorcycle collided with a car Wednesday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a call of a crash at the corner of Webster and Dewald Streets. Dispatchers say a man was lying on the ground and not moving when units arrived.

An orange motorcycle was still seen lying next to a red Chevrolet HHR around 8:00 p.m.

There were at least 5 police vehicles, one fire truck, and one ambulance called out to the scene.

Police were unable to immediately provide any further information.

