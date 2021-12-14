Motorcyclist’s high rate of speed leads to fatal crash near Clinton St. and Washington Center Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man has died following a crash near the intersection of Clinton Street and Washington Center Boulevard, just blocks away from Bishop Dwenger High School.

Fort Wayne police responded just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and sedan.

A preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle driver was driving south bound on Clinton Street at a high rate of speed.

As the motorcycle was approaching the entrance of Bishop Dwenger High School, the sedan pulled out from the entrance to travel north bound on Clinton. The motorcycle could not stop in time and collided with the sedan.

The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later.

The sedan was occupied by an adult male driver and a child in the rear passenger seat. Neither were injured. Police also confirmed no students from Bishop Dwenger were involved in the crash.

All lanes of Clinton Street have reopened. Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed for a time as crews responded to the scene.

The male victim will be identified at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.