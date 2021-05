FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was shot in the head and multiple victims are injured following an shooting at an apartment early Saturday morning.

Police and medics were called sometime after 12:40 a. m. to Villages of Hanna Apartments in the 1300 block of Greene Street on reports of multiple gunshots. It’s unclear on how many victims there are, but a homicide detective was requested to the scene.

