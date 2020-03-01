One person seriously hurt in Monroeville rollover crash, flown to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Monroeville early Sunday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., officers and medics were called to Snyder and Maple Roads, just west of the intersection.

Fort Wayne Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that one person suffered serious injuries and that a Samaritan medical helicopter was called to the scene.

New Haven Fire/EMS crews assisted Monroeville Fire/EMS with the incident.

No details about what led to the crash were immediately available.