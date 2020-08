HOAGLAND, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed in a mobile home fire late Friday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire in the 15000 block of Mill Road just after 5 p.m.

The department confirmed that one person was found dead inside a mobile home.

Crews are still at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

