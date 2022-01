One person suffers a non-life threatening injury after a shooting on Reed Street.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

According to the police activity log, officers were called to the 5200 block of Reed Street shortly before 9:00 p.m. on reports of a possible shooting.

Officers on scene confirmed to WANE 15 that one person is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. No further information is available at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.