FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northwest side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. crews were dispatched to 900 block of High Street on reports of a shooting, according to the police activity log.

Officers on the scene said one person is in critical condition.

HAPPENING NOW: Police are on High Street investigating a shooting that has left a victim in critical condition. We will update you when we learn more. pic.twitter.com/RfQkA5cZLq — Briana Brownlee (@BreBrownleeTV) June 11, 2021

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.