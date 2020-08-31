One person hurt in early morning hit skip crash

One person hurt in hit and run Monday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is injured after a hit skip crash early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. near O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub at W. Main Street and Runnion Avenue.

An officer at the scene said an intoxicated person was attempting to leave and other people at the pub were trying to prevent them from doing so.

As that altercation was happening, the person trying to leave was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene.

The person hit was taken to a hospital in serious condition.