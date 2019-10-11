STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says one person is dead following a crash late Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the department the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 near State Road 1.

The sheriff’s department said that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it crossed onto the north side of the road, crashing into an abandon house and pinning the driver.

While first responders were attempting to free the driver he told them that he had blacked out for an unknown reason. Once he was freed, authorities took him to an area hospital where he later died from chest injury sustained in the crash.

No one else was hurt in the crash and the department said that they don’t believe alcohol was a factor as they continue to investigate the incident.