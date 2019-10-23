One person dead after police action shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after an encounter with police at a Huntington park Wednesday afternoon.

The situation began just before 1 p.m., when Huntington County Sheriff’s deputies and Huntington Police officers were called to a home on a wellbeing check for a suicidal person. Police arrived at the home but did not find the person, and they began a search of the area.

Officers found the man at Yeoman Park, just northeast of downtown Huntington. The man was armed and did not comply with police, and a foot chase ensued. At some thereafter, shots were fired and the man was killed, Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Walker said.

The shooting came roughly 20 minutes after the initial call.

It’s unclear if the man fired a self-inflicted shot, and it’s not known where the fatal shot came from. Walker called the incident an “officer involved shooting.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Walker said the officer will be interview after 48 hours. The officer involved was not named, and the victim’s identity was not released.

A Facebook post from Huntington County Community School Corp placed an elementary school on soft lock-down. The lock-down was lifted at 1:20 p.m.

No other details have been provided and it’s not clear what prompted the shooting. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.