One of the oldest Hoosiers celebrates her 107th birthday

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – One of the oldest Hoosiers has just celebrated another birthday.

South Whitley native Nyla South celebrated her 107th birthday surround by friends and family.

South was born in 1914 and has seen two pandemics and two World Wars in her lifetime. She has three children and more than a dozen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In her past time, she likes to ride her bike and go for walk.

Her advice to reaching the age of 107 is to be active, be patient, and follow your passion.

“Everybody has a talent. God gave them a talent. They should use it, and some of them don’t and they turn out good,” South said.

One of her gifts Tuesday was a signed card from actor Tom Hanks, but she says her favorite gift is her family.