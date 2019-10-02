One-of-a-kind Duesenberg rolls into Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An automobile with a storied past has rolled back home to Auburn, on loan from a man who gave it new life.

A prototype of a 1927 Duesenberg sits among many other historic vehicles in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg museum, but it stands out because of its own story. The car was customized by youngest company-founding brother, August Duesenberg, after he kept the body which was supposed to be destroyed.

“Because it was a prototype, the Duesenberg brothers were tasked with destroying the chassis and the bodies at the same time,” Museum Curator Sam Grate explained while telling the story of Augie Duesenberg’s keepsake. “He mounted the body on a Duesenberg Model A chassis and kept it for himself. He probably didn’t know it at the time, but he was saving a very important piece of the Duesenberg story.”

The first Duesenbergs were built nearly a century ago, starting in 1921. Six years later, with E. L. Cord at the helm, the Dusenberg brothers were tasked with building the biggest, most powerful and extravagant car in America, according to Grate. That led to the creation of the Model X, Model Y and Model J – the final product. With the addition of the Model Y prototype, the museum has all three models on hand.

“It’s currently on loan from a man from a gentleman from Ontario, Canada,” Grate said about owner Bob Becker. “He did some mechanical restoration to it, so now it’s in good running order.”

Watch the video for an exclusive walk-through of what makes the Model Y prototype unique from any other car.

See it for yourself

While the Model Y prototype is available to see during normal business hours of the museum, a special event will allow families to see it up close for free.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum is set to host a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Candy stations will be set up throughout the museum, using trunks from some of the cars on display.

Admission is free, but adults must be accompanied by their children to get in at no cost.

Find more information on museum exhibits here: https://automobilemuseum.org/