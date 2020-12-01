One of 4 remaining prototype Model X’s donated to Duesenberg Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced Tuesday that a rare 1927 Duesenberg Model X Dual-Cowl Phaeton was donated to the museum earlier this fall.

The Model X was a transition model for Duesenberg and represented an improvement upon the sporty Straight-Eight engine in their passenger car, the press release said. Different valve angles, moving the exhaust and intake together, and modified timing resulted in a modest increase in horsepower from 88 to 100. However, E. L. Cord wanted something grander.

The vehicle features “impeccably proportioned” dual-cowl phaeton coachwork by Locke of New York and sports elegant ivory and green color scheme, the press release said. This Model X is the only surviving example of the two dual-cowl phaetons built and virtually every component is unique.

In total, it is believed that 13 Duesenberg Model X’s were constructed with only five of them receiving bodies, the press release said. Of those five, only four remain, including the only Duesenberg Model X speedster owned by the museum, making the museum the stewards of half of the extant bodied model X’s in the world.

The Model X that now lives at the museum was debuted at the Chicago Auto Salon in January 1928, with the identical color scheme seen today, where it was sold from the showroom floor. It was owned by famed collector Bill Harrah and was restored while in his care in 1964.

The rare vehicle was donated by Perry and Margie Pintzow of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The museum said this is the second donation the Pintzow family has made, the other being a Model A Running Chassis donated in 2019.

“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is both humbled and honored by the generosity and support of the Pintzow family,” states Brandon J. Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the museum. “This remarkable gift enriches the story of the Duesenberg brothers and showcases their work to create the greatest American automobiles ever produced.”

