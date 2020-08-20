One man stabbed, found dead in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is dead following a stabbing that occurred on Standish Drive Wednesday evening.

Fort Wayne Police responded to a reported domestic battery with an armed individual at 4600 Standish Dr around 9:16 p.m. While officers were on the way, dispatch advised them that the individual who was armed had been stabbed.

Witnesses told officers that the stabbing victim fled the scene and walked northbound. Arriving officers report that they found a man with apparent stab wounds a few houses down from the reported address.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, the report says.

Detectives are interviewing a person of interest at police headquarters. In addition, several other witnesses that were present during the incident are being interviewed, the report says.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased identity along with the cause and manner of death.

This death remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.