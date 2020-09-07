One man flown to hospital following crash in Muskingum County

AYERSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – One man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Muskingum County.

On Monday at approximately 10:25 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash that occurred on Mansfield Road in the intersection of Kinner Road.

A vehicle, driven by Larry Donaldson, 61, of Continental, Ohio was heading southbound on Kinner Road when he failed to yield the right of way and crossed into the intersection. A pickup truck driven by Steven Corwin, 56, of Defiance, Ohio was eastbound on Mansfield Road and crashed into Donaldson, the report said. The investigating officers report that both vehicles then traveled off of the southeast corner of the intersection and into a small ditch. Both vehicles were heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

Donaldson was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he was subsequently flown to a hospital in Toledo with serious injuries. Corwin was treated at the scene.

A passenger in Corwin’s vehicle, Shelle Corwin, 45, of Defiance, Ohio was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the report said.

Officers report that Donaldson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Both Steven and Shelle Cornwin were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance City Fire Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Highland Township EMS and Fire Department.