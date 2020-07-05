One killed in shooting on Corydon Ct.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, in the 5200 block of Corydon Court.

Fort Wayne police responded to the area around 12:20 a.m. after witnesses reported a large party and several people armed with guns and making threats. While officers were on their way, there were additional calls to 911 indicating someone had been shot.

Police found a male victim lying in grass near the street, with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Officers performed CPR until fire personnel and paramedics arrived. Medics took the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors later pronounced him dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, a disturbance at the party led to the shooting. Detectives have interviewed potential witnesses.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause and manner of death. The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.