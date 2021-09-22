One killed in overnight shooting; person of interest being interviewed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead. The scene is in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue, north of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Franklin Avenue just after 1 a.m. after reports of a subject armed with a gun. The caller told police that a man entered a residence in the area and fired a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they were directed to a residence in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue. Inside, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The person who was killed has not been identified at this time.

A person of interest is currently being interviewed by detectives, and criminal charges will be determined once the interview is complete.