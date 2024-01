FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person injured.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Sherwood Terrace. That’s a few blocks east of Lafayette St. and south of McKinnie Ave.

Officers at the scene said one male victim was shot and crashed his car into a utility pole. Medics took him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.