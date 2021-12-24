One injured in shooting on Taylor Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person has serious injuries after a shooting on Taylor Street.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Fort Wayne police responded to a house in the 2000 block of Taylor near the intersection with Bevel Avenue. Medics took one victim to a hospital in critical condition. Doctors later upgraded that person’s condition to non-life threatening.

Our crew at the scene noticed gunshots in the front door, and broken glass on the porch.

Police did not release any details about what happened or a possible suspect.