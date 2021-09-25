One injured in DeKalb County Crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One person has been injured in a crash just west of Corunna Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Trisha Henn, 48, of LaGrange was traveling south on SR 327 in a Chevy Equinox when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with US 6 shortly before noon.

Henn continued into the intersection and crashed with a Ford Fiesta driven by Ty Kinter, 21, of Butler. An adult passenger in the Fiesta was later taken to a hospital by family. Two young children in the Fiesta were uninjured.

Henn was ticketed for failing to yield to the right of way.

