One injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was hurt in a single vehicle crash outside Corunna, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to DeKalb County deputies, a 2003 Ford Ranger was traveling west on County Road 28, near County Road 17. The driver, 19-year-old Eric Hart of Corunna, lost control on an icy hill and ran off the roadway.

The truck rolled multiple times before landing on its top in a cornfield.

Medics took an 18-year-old passenger to a hospital, for treatment of a fractured femur.

Hart was not hurt. Charges against him are pending.

