ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in serious condition after a crash near Hand Road & Woods Road, off of Lima Road, according to an officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a car crashed into a tree. The driver of the car is now in serious condition.

No other information was provided. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.