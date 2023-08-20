FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash that happened Sunday morning at approximately 2:55 am. The Fort Wayne Police Department confirms first responders were called to the intersection of Smith Road and Engle Road shortly before 3 am on Sunday, August 20 following reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Map of the intersection of Engle Road and Smith road in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police do confirm the yet-unidentified male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Fort Wayne Police also say the driver of the vehicle reported the incident and remained at the scene to cooperate with first responders.

A preliminary investigation reveals alcohol was not a contributing factor.

Fort Wayne Police are still investigating.