One hurt in crash on city’s south side

An early Saturday morning crash in Fort Wayne sent one woman to the hospital. Police say the woman crashed her car into a tree on the city’s south side, east of Lafayette Street.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and East Paulding Road around 2:15 a.m. They found a woman trapped inside her car, up against a tree.

Police say the woman went off the road for an unknown reason.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anthony and Paulding was closed for a short time while crews cleaned up the crash, but has since reopened.

