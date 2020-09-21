One Fort Wayne haunted business makes plans to open, working with health department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the Halloween season arrives, one haunted business has prepared to open, with help from the Allen County Health Department. Hysterium Haunted Asylum has made adjustments in anticipation of welcoming guests beginning Friday.

While some Halloween themed attractions like the Haunted Castle have decided not to open this year because of the pandemic, Hysterium has laid out a plan for guests. Group sizes will be restricted and social distancing will be enforced. Temperature checks and hand-santizing stations have also been planned.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, any haunted house-type business that plan to open must follow the guidelines for entertainment venues in the Back on Track plan. Those guidelines include operating at 50% capacity with masks being required for guests.

The people with the health department reviewed Hysterium’s plan and have asked that any similar type of business that expects more than 250 people at time to reach out to the department at least two weeks before opening.

According to the business websites, Huntington’s Haunted Hotel will not be opening in 2020, with COVID-19 getting part of the blame. The Haunted Jail in Columbia City has planned to open starting with three VIP nights this weekend.

WANE 15 is getting an inside look at Hysterium’s plan to open. This story will be updated.