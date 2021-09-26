One dead, one injured in crash near Andrews

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — One woman is dead and another person injured after two vehicles crashed in Dallas Township, south of Andrews, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Huntington County Coroner, Claydine Wright, 65, of Hartford City was traveling east on Division Road in a Kia Rio. As she approached the intersection with SR 105, Wright failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign and continued into the intersection. Her vehicle collided with a Ford 150 pulling a 32-foot camper trailer driven by Nathan Dockter, 48, of North Manchester.

The impact forced Wright’s vehicle into a cornfield northeast of the intersection. Wright, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Dockter’s vehicle was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office has ruled Wright’s death an accidental death caused by blunt force traumatic injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Police Department, Andrews Volunteer Fire Department, and Parkview EMS assisted at the scene.