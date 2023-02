FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – At approximately 11:30 Sunday night officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at 4940 Bluffton Road.

According to officers, the shooting took place near Winchester Road and Airport Expressway. After the shooting, one vehicle involved drove to the Eagles Lodge on Bluffton Road and called police.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a female passenger was deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing pending a coroner’s report.