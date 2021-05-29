One dead in Van Wert house fire

VAN WERT, Oh. (WANE) — One person has died in a house fire nea downtown Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews responded to a house in the 300 block of West Crawford Street at 4:13 p.m. on Friday, May 28 with reports of a possibly occupied house on fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene to heavy fire and smoke coming from the first story of the house. On their first search of the house, they found one person deceased in the living room, which was where the main fire was.

No other people were found inside the house. It took around an hour and a half to get the fire under control because of strong winds blowing at the time.

Van Wert Police and EMA CERT team were called in to assist. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the department says the investigation remains open. Ohio State Fire Marshals were also called to help in determining the cause of the fire, and the coroner called for the fatality.